BJP leader proposes ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’ in Sohra to honour murder victim, promote tourism and awareness

James Syiemiong, senior BJP leader and Guinness World Record holder from Meghalaya, has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking the development of a ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’ in Sohra.

The proposed site, he suggested, would serve as a symbolic tourism landmark and a public awareness space in memory of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover during their honeymoon last month.

Raghuvanshi’s murder, which shocked the nation, unfolded when he was found dead under suspicious circumstances while vacationing in Meghalaya.

Investigations led to the arrest of his wife, Sonam, and her alleged accomplice, both now facing murder charges. The case drew intense media coverage and public outrage, raising concerns about tourist safety and gender-based violence.

Syiemiong, a former district president of the BJP, urged the state government to develop the memorial either at or near the site associated with the tragedy.

“This memorial will not only honour the victims and their families but also serve as a civic education site, promoting public awareness on women’s safety, tourist security, and moral responsibility,” he wrote in his memorandum.

He proposed that the memorial be developed under the Meghalaya Tourism Promotion Scheme or via public-private partnership and CSR funding.

Suggested features include a symbolic sculpture or plaque, a viewing deck with landscaped surroundings, information panels with QR-code-based digital archives, and a “pledge wall” where visitors can affirm their commitment to justice and safety.

He suggested that the ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’ could become a cultural and emotional landmark, possibly putting Meghalaya in the global spotlight as a contender for the 8th Wonder of the World.

“This initiative would transform public sentiment into meaningful infrastructure that educates, heals, and inspires,” Syiemiong stated.