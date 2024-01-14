BJP launches clean-religious places campaign ahead of Ram temple consecration

The BJP on Sunday launched a Swachchata Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) at all religious places across the country starting from Makar Sankranti (January 14) till January 22 coinciding with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to media persons, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places…”

Earlier, during the day, Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital while his counterpart Yogi Adityanath participated in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the PM made an appeal to the people to carry out Swachhata activities at temples across the country ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The prime minister will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day ‘anushthan’ (ritual) ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.