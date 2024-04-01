BJP knocks EC door against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘match-fixing’ remarks

The BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the ”match-fixing” remarks made by him during INDIA bloc’s rally held at Ramlila Maidan.

In its complaint to the poll panel, the BJP called it a violation of the model code of conduct and said that Rahul Gandhi peddled disinformation by questioning the authenticity of EVMs and the impartiality of elections.

“His utter lies completely violate the laws of land and model code of conduct,” the party said in its complaint.

Advertisement

Rahul, addressing the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday, said, “If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is trying to fix the elections in his favour.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurising the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats,” the Wayanad MP said.

He further said the Constitution will cease to exist if the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“The day this match fixing becomes successful, our Constitution will cease to exist right there. These are not ordinary elections. These elections are to save the future of India, and the rights of farmers. The whole country knows match fixing is going on,” he said.

The BJP in a six-page complaint to the poll panel said, “Rahul’s inflammatory remarks were aimed at sowing seeds of doubt and distrust and minds of the populace regarding electoral populace.”

The saffron party also said that Rahul’s statement at the INDIA bloc rally was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and set false narratives to disrupt the peace and stability of the country.

The BJP demanded that the poll panel direct the Congress leader to tender an unconditional apology to EC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hurling fake and distorted allegations against them.

Talking to media persons, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Today, we presented several issues before the EC. Yesterday, a meeting of the INDIA bloc was held at Ramlila Maidan. There, Rahul Gandhi said several things that are objectionable and have serious implications. Gandhi said that this is a fixed match. He also said that the government has its own people in the EC and the elections cannot be won without the EVMs. EC has denied such allegations and said that there is no proof for all of them.”

“We told the Election Commission that mere notice is enough, stringent action needs to be taken,” Puri added.