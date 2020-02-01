Attacking the BJP over the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has proved that Delhi is not in its priority list.

Kejriwal further questioned why people should vote for the saffron party as it has disappointed the city just before the Assembly elections.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “People of Delhi had so many expectations from the budget, but the people of Delhi were disappointed with it. Delhi is not in the priorities of the BJP, then why should the Delhiites vote for the BJP.”

“The question is that if the BJP has disappointed the people of Delhi right before the election, then how will it be able to fulfill its promises after the election,” he added.

AAP government has been demanding more funds from the Centre for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city for the past several years.

Kejriwal had earlier also said that the Union Budget will show how much the BJP cared for Delhi.

“The people of Delhi are hopeful that the Union government will protect the interests of Delhi in the Budget. Delhi should get more in view of the elections. The Budget will show how much BJP cares for us Delhiites,” he said in a tweet.

However, the Election Commission while declaring the date for the Delhi Assembly election had said that the centre should not declare any state-specific schemes in the Union Budget as the city will go to the polls on February 8.

Perhaps, the Delhi CM had demanded provisions for the national capital in the budget.