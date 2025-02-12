BJP govt will constitute 6th Delhi Finance Commission: Vijender Gupta

BJP MLA-elect Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said after the formation of the BJP government, the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission will be constituted.

“The Sixth Delhi Finance Commission will be constituted soon after the formation of the BJP government. The formation of this Commission is crucial for the financial management of development projects undertaken by the Municipal Corporations,” he said.

Gupta informed that on August 30 last year, Delhi BJP MLAs had met with the President to lodge a complaint regarding the constitutional violations committed by the then AAP government. Additionally, the BJP legislators had also filed a petition in the High Court over this issue.

Accusing the previous AAP government for failing to recognise the seriousness of the Finance Commission, he said the delay in its formation since April 2021 is a grave violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Indian Constitution.

“This has severely impacted financial planning and resource allocation for Delhi, particularly affecting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi . Essential public services, including road maintenance, sanitation, park upkeep, and sewer management—have all suffered due to this neglect,” the BJP leader said.

Reassuring the people of Delhi, Gupta said that the BJP government will systematically address the damage caused by AAP’s decade-long “misgovernance”.

He also said the BJP government is committed to presenting the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General reports, which have been pending for the past five years, in the first session of the Assembly.

Gupta further said the BJP government will make every effort to implement all the promises made in its election manifesto at the earliest.

“Since these promises were presented to the people as ‘Modi’s Guarantee’, the BJP’s double-engine government in Delhi will remain dedicated to fulfilling them and upholding its commitment to the public,” he said.