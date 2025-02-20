BJP govt should fulfill all its election promises: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav demanded on Thursday that the BJP government in the national capital should fulfill all the promises it made during the recently-concluded Assembly polls.

“The ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP should fulfill all its election promises. The government should also make all those who conspired to corrupt the system in Delhi accountable for their crimes,” he said.

He conveyed his party’s offer to extend full cooperation to the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government if it immediately gets down to repair the incalculable damage done to the civic infrastructure by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which swindled the taxpayers’ money.

He assured that the Delhi Congress would give constructive suggestions to the new government in its effort to restore Delhi to its old glory.

“I hope Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will restore Delhi to its old glory, left behind by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Late Dikshit had turned the national capital into a clean and green world class city till an imposter ruined the capital with corruption, misrule and inefficiency for 11 years,” the Delhi Congress chief said in a veiled attack on the AAP.

Earlier, Yadav expressed the hope that Gupta would work towards safeguarding the interests of the people of the national capital.

It may be mentioned here that in the recently-concluded Assam polls, the Congress drew a blank.