BJP govt in Odisha a ‘name changer’ not ‘game changer’: Ex CM Naveen Patnaik

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President, who was unseated from power after 24 years at the helm of governance, on Monday hit out at the new BJP Government dubbing it as a ‘name-changer’ rather than ‘game-changer’ alleging that it changed the nomenclature of as many as 45 schemes implemented by the previous Government.

Patnaik, who is donning the role of Leader of Opposition for the first time in his political career, took a potshot at the newly formed Mohan Majhi Government in a hard-hitting speech during budget discussion.

The Majhi-led government in Odisha, presenting the annual budget recently, had renamed several schemes and programmes, named after former chief minister late Biju Patnaik. The Government’s renaming spree had elicited strong criticism from several quarters including the Opposition BJD and Congress.

”This government has changed the names of 45 schemes. The BJP said their government will be a game changer but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘name changer’,” Patnaik said taking a swipe at the Majhi Government while participating in the general discussion on the annual budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the assembly.

Stating that more than 80 per cent of the schemes implemented by previous BJD government have been repeated, the septuagenarian politician said “BJP formed Government by promising people that they will bring ‘Paribartan’ (change).

”After going through the budget documents, I see ‘paribartan’ or change as this budget saw 80 per cent of our schemes being repeated,” he chided.

He reiterated that it shows the robustness, pro-people and progressive character of the schemes designed and implemented by the BJD government.

Questioning the Government’s promise of Rs 50,000 to ‘pratyek mahila’ (every woman) under the Subhadra scheme, he pointed out that the scheme required Rs 1 lakh crore to cover 2 crore women beneficiaries.

”The budget has a provision of meagre Rs 10,000 crore, and will cover less than ten per cent women of Odisha. What about the remaining one crore eighty lakh women?” he questioned.

Digging holes at the promise and implementation gap, Patnaik said budgetary allocation of the social security pension scheme is on a much lower side to cover all the elderly beneficiaries with the increased old age pension to Rs 3,000 per month.

There are about 50 lakh pensioners in the state, out of which hardly one lakh pensioners will benefit as per the budget allocation, he noted.

“You (CM Majhi) have mentioned in your budget that senior citizens over 80 years of age and persons with 80 per cent or more disability will get the enhanced pension amount. What will happen to the remaining 49 lakh pensioners between 60 to 80 years of age including widows, PWDs and distressed people? You need about Rs 21,000 crore per year to fulfill this promise,” he charged.

On a similar note, former CM Patnaik expressed reservation on the new government’s announcement to increase the per quintal minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100.

”The allocation made in the budget will not be adequate to cover even 30 per cent farmers. How do you plan to cover the remaining lakhs of farmers of Odisha?” Patnaik said.

Patnaik citing the inadequate budgetary allocation described the BJP’s electoral promises of three unit free electricity, 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027- in three years as unrealistic.

“Your party BJP is known for “Jumla”, but this is a cruel joke on the people in Odisha to whom you gave the dream of a developed Odisha” he charged.

Stating that BJP made major promises to win the elections, he said “if you (BJP) don’t fulfill the promises made to the people, your manifesto and acclaimed guarantee will be a bunch of lies.”