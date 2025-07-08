BJP government should file a contempt of court case instead of holding a meeting on SYL: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the ruling BJP government should file a contempt of court case as holding a meeting on the SYL issue would not help in getting Haryana its rightful share in water.

Reacting to the proposed meeting on SYL here on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP government should now go beyond these meetings as the Supreme Court’s decision has come in favor of Haryana a long time ago.

Advertisement

“The court had given the responsibility of providing Haryana’s share of water to the central government. There is a BJP government both in Haryana and at the center. In such a situation, Haryana should have got its share of water by now. But due to the BJP’s anti-Haryana attitude, this could not happen. Now, if the government is talking about it, then it should directly file a contempt of court case,” he said.

Advertisement

Answering the questions of the journalists, he said the BJP government has once again failed to provide fertilizers to the farmers on time. “Once again, farmers are forced to leave their farms and work and stand in never-ending long queues. Due to non-availability of DAP, farmers are wandering around helplessly and there is a threat of damage to the crops,” he stated.

Expressing concern over the shortage of DAP, Hooda said ever since the BJP government has come to power in the state, our farmers are yearning for MSP, fertilizers and seeds.

“Farmers are facing double the brunt of the BJP’s double-engine government both at the Centre and in the state. Less than half the stock of fertilizers to be received by Haryana from the Centre for Kharif crop has been supplied,” he said.

“That is why despite waiting in queues from morning to evening, farmers have to return empty-handed. Every time during the season, the government deliberately creates a situation that farmers are forced to take to the streets and protest and even small children and women of the family have to stand in queues,” he said.

Hooda claimed that on one hand, farmers are worried about the upcoming crop due to non-availability of fertilizers, and on the other, they are hurt due to not getting MSP for maize and sunflower. “Farmers who have brought maize and sunflower to the mandis are waiting for purchase, but government agencies are not ready to buy. Therefore, they have to sell the crop at a rate of Rs 1000-1500 below MSP,” he stated.