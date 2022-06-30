BJP in Goa wishes ex-Maha CM Fadnavis; shares his catchphrase

Amid the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Goa BJP leaders and supporters on late Wednesday congratulated former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis by posting his popular catchphrase “mi punha yein” (I will come back again) on social media.

His catchphrase had became popular during his campaign for the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Goa were in jubilant mood to receive rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena in Goa. Tight police security was provided to these leaders by the state government after arriving at Dabolim airport in the coastal state from Guwahati.

BJP leaders and supporters were present in large numbers at Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji, where these MLAs have checked in for overnight stay.

Damodar Naik, senior leader of BJP in Goa, posted his catchphrase “mi punha yein” along with photo of Fadnavis.

Vishwajeet Rane, Health Minister of Goa, also posted saying “Hearty congratulations to Saheb Devendra Fadnavis Ji. You have risen, a true leader who worked tirelessly. #Maharashtra needs you! Our prayers are always with you.”

Many supporters of BJP in Goa have shared video of Fadnavis, while addressing assembly election meetings and telling people that he will come back again.

Wishes for Fadnavis poured in no sooner the Supreme Court ruled to go ahead with floor test on Thursday and announcement of Uddhav Thackeray of stepping down from the post.