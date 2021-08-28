BJP files police complaint against Congress leader

The BJP on Friday filed a police complaint here against the Congress leader Malwinder Singh Mali in the wake of his controversial remarks in a social media post questioning India’s administrative control over Kashmir.

An advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu, the case against Mali has been filed at the Rajinder Nagar police station in the national capital on the ground of it being provocative and threatening the sovereignty of the country.

‘The accused’s malafide intentions indicate his ultimate aim to promote hatred, enmity, violence among the general public and provoke a section of individuals to wage a war against the state,” the complaint said.

The complaint has been filed by BJP national spokesperson, R P Singh and the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The complaint read that Mali’s remarks on Kashmir threatened the sovereignty of the Indian republic with malafide intentions. This might create social disharmony, hatred and violence among sections of the society, according to the police complaint.

‘Such remarks have no other intent but to spread hatred or contempt, and disaffection towards the government established by law in India which could subsequently result in any form of insurgency,’ the complaint maintained.

‘The assertions and statements made by the accused are prejudicial to national integration of our country. Kashmir is an integral part of India and the same principle has been reiterated by the Indian Parliament and courts time and again, it further added.

Demanding suspension of Mali’s facebook account the complaints demanded appropriate action against Mali. They also demanded filing of an FIR against Mali under section 154 CrPC for making statements to create or promote treason, sedition, potential violence, enmity, hatred or ill-will between different sections on regional grounds.

‘The law cannot allow any individual to use tactics of promoting regional violence, sedition for any political gains and such acts need to be taken into due account and be strictly punished under the law of the land,’ they said.