The BJP on Sunday announced its list of 112 candidates contesting in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. While BJP state president K Surendran will contest from two constituencies ~ Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta ~ the name of senior party leader Sobha Surendran, a crowd puller among the BJP leaders in Kerala did not figure in the list.

This is the first time that a BJP leader is contesting from two constituencies in Kerala.

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency while former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat, which is at present represented by BJP veteran leader O Rajagopal.

While former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University Abdul Salam will be contesting from the Tirur seat, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sankara university, Kalady, KSRadhakrishnan will face the electrorate in Tripunithara constituency in Kochi. Former DGP Jacob Thomas is fielded from Irinjalakuda. Noted actor Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur.

Responding to K Surendran contesting in two constituencies, Sobha said the national leadership has gifted a great fortune to Surendran which senior leaders like O Rajagopal nor Kummanam Rajasekhan didn’t get. “I’d like to wish him all the very best,” she said.