BJP, Dhami making all-out efforts to win Kedarnath bypolls

While the BJP celebrated its historic third consecutive assembly poll victory in Haryana on Tuesday, the party is feeling the pressure to win the Kedarnath by-election in Uttarakhand, which is likely to be announced soon.

The party is determined to leave no stone unturned in ensuring a win in the Kedarnath bypoll, especially after its ignominious losses in the Ayodhya Lok Sabha election in UP and the Badrinath by-election in Uttarakhand.

BJP leaders emphasised that the party cannot afford to lose the Kedarnath seat, especially after its recent defeat in the Badrinath bypolls. Given that both Badrinath and Kedarnath constituencies in Uttarakhand are significant Hindu religious centres, they have a direct connection to Ayodhya in UP.

Advertisement

The BJP’s concern for the Kedarnath bypoll is evident in its decision to deploy five ministers to initiate public contact activities nearly a month ago. Senior cabinet minister and Deputy Chief Minister Satpal Maharaj, Health and Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Sports and Social Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Saurav Bahuguna have been tasked by the state leadership with ensuring intensive public engagement in their respective blocks of the Kedarnath assembly seat until the by-election is announced.

Taking a proactive approach over the last two days, Chief Minister Dhami announced a series of developmental projects and schemes aimed primarily at the Kedarnath assembly constituency. He unveiled 39 development and renovation initiatives in Rudraprayag district, strategically targeting the upcoming Kedarnath by-election. The majority of these projects are specifically for the Kedarnath assembly seat, while the remainder will benefit surrounding areas. Notably, most of the initiatives focus on the renovation of roads, school buildings, construction of bridges, renovation of temples, playgrounds, and disaster management efforts in the Kedar Valley.

When asked about the upcoming bypoll, Chief Minister Dhami stated, “BJP will win the Kedarnath assembly bypoll easily, as the loss in Badrinath was an aberration. Kedarnath was our seat when the late MLA Shaila Rani Rawat passed away. Her contributions to the people of Kedarnath, along with the renewed projects being undertaken by the state government —especially following the recent heavy rains that caused disasters — will help the party sail through easily.

While the bypoll has yet to be announced, the BJP leadership has already begun its mission to retain Kedarnath. Ministers are actively engaging with voters to address their concerns,” Dhami added, asserting that the loss in Badrinath by-election was indeed an anomaly.

The state BJP leadership in Dehradun has also begun reviving and strengthening its booth-level units with the support of district units. Following the death of Shaila Rani Rawat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised the people of the Kedarnath constituency that he would act as their MLA until they elected a new assembly member. In line with this commitment, Dhami has announced a plethora of development schemes for the Kedar Valley, the Talla Nagpur area, Kalimath, and Madhyamaheshwar Valleys, which are well-known tourist destinations and religious centres.

“We have already commenced our preparations for the Kedarnath bypoll. While Congress leaders have been making their own claims and visiting the Kedarnath shrine, for us, it represents Hindu pride and honour. The Dhami government has undertaken a plethora of developmental works to maintain the Kedarnath pilgrimage track. Despite the significant disaster in July, the pilgrimage was resumed in record time. We want to be fully prepared for the Kedarnath bypoll,” BJP senior spokesman and state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.