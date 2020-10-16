BJP spokesman, Brigadier Anil Gupta (Retired), on Friday described the alliance of Kashmiri political parties as “an alliance of power seekers” that does not enjoy support of the people.

Reacting to NC chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and certain others on Thursday forming the People’s Alliance to struggle for restoration of the Article 370 and statehood of J&K, Gupta said that the platform consists of power seekers of Kashmir.

It was a conglomeration of sworn foes till yesterday who fought with each other for loaves of power and now are jointly struggling for their political resurrection. The realisation that Kashmiri masses are not only unhappy but angry with them has finally dawned upon them, stated Gupta.

“It is thus an alliance of power seekers sans the people. These power seekers, like in the past, are once again attempting emotional exploitation of innocent people of Kashmir by selling them false hopes and making unachievable promises. In order to remain relevant they want Kashmir to remain in turmoil ignoring the wishes and aspirations of the people”, Gupta said.

“In any case safeguarding the interests of the common people was never the agenda of these power seekers,” alleged Gupta.

Gupkar for the Kashmiris has always been a symbol of VVIP culture and this meeting was only to safeguard their VVIP status and nothing else. “It is a newly formed club of mutual back scratchers without any concern for the sentiments of the people. Also, the alliance lacks mandate to represent the concerns and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Ladakh,” he said.

Gupta said that Dr Farooq Abdullah has claimed that theirs is a constitutional battle. However, all these leaders know that the decision to abrogate Article 370, a temporary provision, and Article 35A, inserted “illegally” in the constitution was taken by a 2/3rd majority of Indian Parliament which draws its authority from the Constitution.

Moreover, the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court, custodian of the constitution. Yet Farooq has invited China to help in reversing the abrogation of 370. “Does it not amount to sedition? Do his alliance partners concur with him? Is it in the interest of Kashmiri people?” questioned Brig Gupta.

“It appears the intent of the alliance is much more than what has been said. They should patiently await the verdict of the Supreme Court and refrain from making any tall and false promises to the people in order to vitiate prevailing peace in the Valley if they are true to what they have said”, Gupta added.