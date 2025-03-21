BJP corners Congress over quota for Muslim contractors in Karnataka

The BJP, on Friday, cornered the Congress government in Karnataka over the 4 per cent reservation it extended to Muslims in government contracts in the state accusing the grand old party of indulging in appeasement politics.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson and MP Dr. Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress-led government in Karnataka approved a 4 per cent minority quota in contracts by reducing the quota set for OBCs.

“Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Bill (KTPP) has been passed with an amendment in the state assembly today. This means that from today, 4 per cent of the government contracts in Karnataka are reserved for Muslims. I am sad to inform you that the 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims is from OBC category 2B. This means that the Siddaramaiah government of Karnataka has encroached upon the rights of OBC brothers and given it to Muslims,” Dr. Patra said.

As per the amended Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 4 per cent of civil contracts, valued at up to Rs 2 crore and goods and services contracts worth up to Rs 1 crore will be reserved for Minority contractors.

Dr. Patra further said that the reservation is provided under the 2B category of Other Backward Classes (OBC). “This move has been seen as an infringement of the rights of the OBC communities in the country,” he added.

The BJP MP said, “This means that the Siddaramaiah government of Karnataka has encroached upon the rights of OBC brothers and given it to Muslims. The decision taken by Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah government is the height of appeasement. We have always seen that the politics of the Congress and its allies is based on nepotism, appeasement and casteism,” Dr. Patra alleged.

The BJP MP also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is unfit for sound political decisions and is resorting to appeasement after Karnataka’s 4 per cent minority quota approval in contracts. “Rahul Gandhi is unfit to make sound political decisions, which is why he’s resorting to appeasement to further his political ambitions. As the scion of the Congress party, he knows very well that he will not be able to deliver politically, that is the reason why he is using the crutches of appeasement to further his ambition in politics,” he said.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of eating into OBC reservations by approving the 4 per cent minority quota for Muslims in contracts.

“On the advice of Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has eaten into the reservation which was due for the OBCs. This is not only unconstitutional but also a misadventure. This is the height of appeasement,” Dr. Patra said.