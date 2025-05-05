BJP continues to slam Congress leader Ajay Rai for anti-govt jibe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday continued with its persistent condemnation of the Congress following its Uttar Pradesh state wing president Ajay Rai’s remarks against the government on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Briefing a press conference, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “On the one hand, Pakistan is continuously violating the ceasefire agreement on the border and on the other, the Congress and INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc leaders are making statements targeting the Army.”

“Opposition leaders are saying that they are with the government, but some Congress leaders are making statements which are against the country,” Mr Trivedi alleged while accusing the opposition of trying to “lower the morale of the Armed Forces.”

Ajay Rai’s remarks made on Sunday, questioning as to when Rafale fighter aircraft, which India has purchased from France, would be put into service, had sparked a controversy with the BJP taking serious exception to his remarks. The ruling party wasted no time in slamming the Congress and its leaders for what it alleged was “demoralising Indian forces.”

Mr Rai had scorned the government, showcasing a toy Rafale jet laced with lemon and chillies. In Hindu tradition, lemons and chillies are believed to ward off the evil eye and are used as a protective charm.

BJP leaders condemned the remarks as disrespectful to the armed forces and accused the Congress of playing into anti-national narratives.

In the meantime, Mr Rai has defended his “toy Rafale” remark while Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also clarified the party’s position on the Pahalgam issue.

Defending his remark, Mr Rai has since clarified that his intent was to urge Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take decisive action against terrorism after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Separately, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, pointed out in a post on her social media handle X: “Congress party in the CWC (Congress Working Committee)gave the statement, and we all stand by that statement and that is the official statement of the Congress. It clearly says that we support whatever action the government is going to take; in fact, we urge the government to take a very decisive, strong action and to take it fast.”

In a political face-off, the BJP had on Saturday also slammed the Congress for its stance on national security issues, questioning the 2019 surgical strikes and asking for proof.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and party Member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Channi, in a press conference on Friday, had raised doubts about the 2019 surgical strike by India on Pakistan.

“If a bomb explodes in our nation, would we not know? There was no surgical strike… I have always asked for proof [of surgical strike],” Mr Channi had questioned.

Several controversial statements were also made by other senior Congress leaders in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Stirring a controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, in response to a question about India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack, had said that there was no need for war. “Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people,” he had suggested.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, while asserting that India and Pakistan were neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except “dialogue,” had said that ”if Pakistan says that it is not involved in Pahalgam terror attack then let’s accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies”.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor had reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack, admitting an intelligence failure. He had, however, drawn a parallel with Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, saying even the best intelligence agencies can fail. He argued that the priority at the moment must be India’s security and should not indulge in political blame.