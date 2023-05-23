Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan made a controversial remark saying that Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress will be beaten with bamboo sticks if they come to seek votes in Basirhat. The remarks have attracted a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing a public meeting in her parliamentary constituency Basirhat recently, the actor-turned-politician said, “In 2021, they said ‘is bar 200 par’ but they failed and their boat capsized. No matter how big the boats are, all capsize in the tide of Mamata Banerjee. They are planning a bigger conspiracy this time. They have stopped people’s money. They have stopped funds for the 100 days work (MGNREGA) to the State. It is a conspiracy to stop Mamata Banerjee’s work for the people. ”

“They do not give anything to Bengal. Why will the people of Bengal vote for you? What have you done for the people of Bengal? You will not get a single vote. Whoever comes here during panchayat elections, be it BJP or Congress, will be beaten with bamboo sticks by the people of Basirhat,” said the TMC MP.

Responding to the Trinamool MP’s remarks the West Bengal BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that violence is in the nature of the TMC.

“These kinds of elements in our society are not very social. Even if you check her background… her marital status is still not clear. Violence is in their nature that has been proved. She has no time to attend to the constituency. Rather she is busy with two or three marriages. That is also undeclared,” Tibrewal told ANI.

Ahead of the panchayat elections in the State, the ruling TMC and the BJP are levelling allegations of malpractice against each other.