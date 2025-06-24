BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi’s London visit to attend niece’s graduation ceremony

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s latest London trip to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the “frequent disappearances” of Mr Gandhi and sought a clarification.

“Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again — to yet another undisclosed location. Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the Leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers,” Malviya wrote on X.

In response, Congress leader Pawan Khera called it “dirty tricks” of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He clarified that Rahul had gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and would be back shortly.

“The PMO is, as usual, up to its dirty tricks. It knows nothing else. Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly,” Khera said.

Also, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called Malviya an “idiot” and asked him to add “travel agent” to his bio.

However, Malviya was not satisfied with the Congress party’s clarification and claimed that the Congress leader boarded a flight to Bahrain.

“The Congress claims that Rahul Gandhi has left for London, but the buzz is that he boarded a flight to Bahrain. There are nearly a dozen direct flights from New Delhi to London. Besides, no one flies to London with a boarding pass for Bahrain. The Congress is LYING. The real question is: WHY?” he wrote in another post.