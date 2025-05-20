BJP, Cong continue to lock horns over Jaishankar ‘tipping off’ Pak on Op Sindoor

The BJP and the Congress on Tuesday continued with their tirade against each other, with the saffron party accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “speaking the language of Pakistan” and the Congress questioning the ruling party if terrorists like Azhar Masood and Hafiz Saeed could escape because Pakistan was tipped off about Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi had on Saturday accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of committing a “crime” by informing Pakistan before launching an airstrike. He later alleged that Jaishankar’s silence was “damning”.

In support of his accusation, he had posted a video clip on his WhatsApp channel, showing Jaishankar saying, “At the start of the operation, we sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking a terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process.”

Countering the Congress leader’s charge, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya reposted a statement issued by Army CGMO Rajiv Ghai on May 11, denying such reports.

In a post on platform X, Malviya said, “It is not surprising that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the language of Pakistan and its benefactors. He hasn’t congratulated the Prime Minister on the flawless #OperationSindoor, which unmistakably showcases India’s dominance. Instead, he repeatedly asks how many jets we lost—a question that has already been addressed in the DGMO briefings.”

Amit Malviya further said: “Curiously, he (Rahul Gandhi) hasn’t once inquired about how many Pakistani jets were shot down during the conflict, or how many were destroyed while parked in their hangars when Indian forces pounded Pakistani air bases. What’s next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?”

Congress leader Pawan Khera shot back, saying their leader and former PM Morarji Desai was the only Indian politician who was awarded the highest civilian award of Pakistan — Nishan-e-Pakistan.

“…We want to ask the political leadership of this country that you informed Pakistan beforehand, is this the reason why Azhar Masood and Hafiz Saeed could escape?…As far as Nishaan-e-Pakistan is concerned, their leader, Morarji Desai, was the only Indian politician who was awarded it…Some more people deserve Nishan-e-Pakistan, like Lal Krishna Advani and the person who went to eat biryani with Nawaz Sharif without being invited,” Khera said in a post on handle X.

“……There is another person who deserves Nishan-e-Pakistan- the one who said ‘at the start of the action’. These are the words of EAM Dr S Jaishankar, who informed Pakistan that we are taking action only on terrorist hideouts. He has very close relations with America. So now let’s see what award he gets from which country,” Khera added.

Taking yet another dig at Jaishankar, the Congress leader said, “He has very close relations with America. So now let’s see what award he gets from which country.”

However, the MEA has since refuted Rahul Gandhi’s allegations saying Jaishankar’s remarks were misinterpreted and that Pakistan was informed after the strikes on terror camps.