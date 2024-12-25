BJP, Cong both confident of winning urban bodies polls in Uttarakhand

Ruling BJP in Uttarakhand has claimed to win all 11 municipal corporations as the state election commission has decided to conduct urban local bodies polls through ballot papers on January 23. As the BJP claimed clean sweep in all municipal mayoral seats, Congress party too expressed confidence it will make big win under ballot paper voting system..

Uttarakhand BJP leaders claimed that ruling party will win all 11 municipal corporations elections for which voting will be held on January 23 along with 44 municipal councils and 46 municipal panchayats. Ruling party leaders said that results of urban local bodies elections in Uttarakhand will also silence the Congress party forever with regard to its misleading claims against EVM voting. Congress on the other hand has expressed hope that ballot voting will help the party regain its lost ground in the municipal elections.

“We will win all mayoral polls in 11 municipal corporations when the results will be out on January 25. Irrespective of EVM or ballot papers as means of voting BJP candidates will win majority of other municipal bodies as well. Municipal elections 2025 in Uttarakhand will snub the Congress party’s anti EVM campaign forever and expose it before the people” claimed the BJP leader and state media in charge, Manvir Singh Chauhan.

State BJP general secretary Aditya Kothari stated that the party has already started receiving probable names of candidates in huge numbers while Congress is not even having enough faces field them in the polls. He alleged that unlike BJP where tickets are finalised as per set norms and procedure Congress goes by the dominant faction in organisation that wields clout on its leadership.

Congress leaders on the other hand claimed that party is confident of resounding victory under ballot paper voting system. State Congress chief Karan Mahra said “We are confident that ballot paper voting will help the party win majority of the municipal bodies in January urban local bodies elections. Massive anti incumbency against the state government will deliver a big blow to the BJP’s. We will soon finalise our mayoral candidates for all municipal corporation as scrutiny of the names is underway. Voting through ballot paper will show the BJP its real place while the Congress is ubbeat.”