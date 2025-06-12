BJP condemns vandalism at Tagore’s home in Bangladesh, appeals to world community to come together against this

Slamming rising intolerance in Bangladesh after Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home was vandalised, the BJP Thursday appealed to the world community to come together in condemning the incident.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said,” Rabindranath Tagore is no ordinary personality. When his house has been attacked, his way of thinking has been attacked, we appeal to the world community to come together against this. This is the appeal of the BJP, a party that believes in inclusiveness. We are making a global call that all countries that value morality, creativity, culture. Everyone should come together to condemn what has happened today in Bangladesh.”

He insisted that they are not intruding on any international domain, but this is the topic of Rabindranath Tagore, so the BJP takes it very seriously and sensitively.

The BJP leader stated that Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house, located in Bangladesh, was attacked and damaged. ”His Kacharibari, built by his grandfather, has been attacked. We are getting to know that the people of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam carried out this attack,” he noted.

He said, ”It is also coming to light that this was a pre-planned attack. For five days, it was planned that the house of Rabindranath Tagore, the foundation and pillar of our civilisation and culture of Bengal, would be attacked so that they could send a big message to the world.”

The Puri MP said ”It is a declared museum and holds the originality of India and our history and culture.”

Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh was vandalised by a mob on Wednesday after a dispute over parking fees led to local unrest.

As per local reports, the mob raised slogans against Tagore and proceeded to break windows, furniture of the ancestral Kutchery House in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur.

Due to the vandalism, the literature icon’s house has been temporarily closed to visitors until further notice.