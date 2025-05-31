BJP chief Nadda equates PM Modi’s socio-political acumen & governance to that of legendary ruler Ahilyabai Holkar

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and BJP president JP Nadda has compared the socio-political acumen and visionary governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to that of Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the erstwhile Indore kingdom.

Addressing the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai, fondly known as Lokmata, on Saturday, Nadda drew a parallel between the socio-political scenarios of her time and the present day. He said, “Prime Minister Modi has led successfully the country, the way the Lokmata did in sailing her kingdom to desired success under the similar and unusually difficult circumstances”.

He said that in Ahilyabai’s era three centuries back, social disparities, contentious issues of women backwardness and religio-cultural evils were worrisome. Concerns of internal disturbance and external invasion attack were also there, he added. However, this woman ruler had succeeded on all fronts. She had heralded a new era of women’s empowerment in much adverse times, and worked to elevate life of peasants and other weaker sections. Eradicated social and religious evils and defeated many mighty invading enemies. Advertisement Praising Prime Minister Modi in the same breath, the ruling party chief said, “What (difficulties) the Lokmata faced in her times, are, more or less, being confronted by our leader Modi ji and the Prime Minister has been leading the nation to desired success on all fronts – including economic hardships, retaliation to external threats and terror attacks and preservation and projection of religio-cultural legacy of India. Advertisement Hailing the Modi-led government NDA regime he exhorted that things have changed for the betterment of the country on all fronts since 2014 and said that the people should do due evaluation of the performance of the present government and value its governance. He has also highlighted the policy reforms being implemented by the Modi-led regimes since 2014 and expressed happiness over the desired results yielded by the reformed or newly drafted policies. He also rounded of the achievements of the new holistic health policy launched by the present regime in 2017. Returning on the theme of the day “women empowerment”, Nadda hinted at the final implementation of the Women Reservation Bill and said, “The next Parliament (Lok Sabha) will have 33 per cent women members”. The party chief also hailed the working of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state. He said, “The Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is truly following PM Modi and also Ahilyabai Holkar and working tirelessly on the agenda and program propounded by Modi ji. “I congratulate the CM and his team”, he said.

Earlier, as part of the celebrations, the minister flagged off 150 Kalika Patrol Units operated entirely by women. He also provided benefits through direct bank transfers to 32,755 girls under the Lado Protsahan scheme. Later, Nadda led a Triranga Yatra up to the Entertainment Paradise- the venue of another convention that he attended to address the party leaders and workers.