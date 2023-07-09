BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meet in Hyderabad, key issues among 2024 LS polls discussed

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a crucial regional consultative meeting of senior party leaders of southern India and some other states in Hyderabad to chalk out the party’s strategy for next year’s Lok Sabha elections and other important issues.

Leaders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Lakshadweep were present at the meeting. The meeting also comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Telangana, scheduled to take place later this year.

The regional consultative meeting held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad was attended by party General Secretary BL Santhosh and other senior leaders as well as party MPs and MLAs and state unit presidents, among others.

At the meeting, Nadda felicitated Union minister G Kishan Reddy, the newly elected president of the BJP Telangana unit.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Warangal of the poll-bound state and came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS government, as well as the Congress, over corruption.

He said the state was “trapped in a web of dynastic politics”.

“Both the BRS and the Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana”, PM Modi said, and added that KCR was running the “most corrupt government.”

Before his address, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stones for various infrastructure and development projects, worth Rs 6,100 crore, in Warangal while lauding the people of Telangana for their “great contribution” to enriching the country’s history.

Advertisement