BJP celebrates massive win; AAP, Congress offices wear a deserted look

As the BJP celebrated the end of its exile from power in Delhi for 27 years, the Aam Aadmi Party’s office at 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office at DDU Marg wore a deserted look after facing electoral defeat at the hands of the saffron party.

The modestly decorated AAP office, which swarmed with party workers and media persons earlier in the day, started becoming scarce of those who had gathered as the party started to trail in the early trends soon after the counting began.

Even as the party workers gradually started drifting away, no senior leader visited the AAP headquarters.

The scene was somewhat similar at the Delhi Congress office, which wore a sombre look, with party workers hardly visible on the crucial day of vote counting, clearly indicating that the party had little hope for a significant victory.

The election results marked a dramatic shift in Delhi’s political landscape as the BJP secured a majority, leading in 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP managed to lead in only 22 seats. This outcome brought an end to AAP’s decade-long governance in the city.

Several factors are being attributed to AAP’s defeat, including anti-incumbency sentiments, unfulfilled promises, and corruption charges.

Notably, AAP stalwarts Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost the contest this time.

Acknowledging the party’s defeat, outgoing CM Atishi, who emerged victorious from the Kalkaji seat, stated, “We accept the people’s mandate, but our ‘war’ against BJP will continue.”