BJP, BRS slam Revanth over ‘bankruptcy’ confession

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plain speaking on the state finances teetering on the brink of bankruptcy has not gone down well with the Opposition parties, the BJP and BRS. Both parties demanded his resignation for failing to effectively govern the state.

At a private programme on Monday, Reddy had indulged in some plain speaking while urging government employees’ unions to step back from strikes. He said if they cut him to pieces, he would not be able to raise Rs 4,000 crore required to bridge the deficit between revenue earnings and expenditure. He said, “Telangana has gone bankrupt. No financial institution is willing to extend loans. Lenders look upon us like criminals trying to deceive them. Even in Delhi, we are looked upon with suspicion as if we will steal their sandals.”

Blaming his predecessor, K Chandrsekhar Rao, he said the government was paying Rs 7,000 crore per month towards loan instalments. He accused the previous BRS government of leaving massive unpaid debts, alleging that some loans were taken at an exorbitant interest rate of 11 per cent. The Chief Minister urged employees to discuss their demands with the administration without resorting to strikes.

However, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Chief Minister after his confession about the state’s financial ills. “Revanth Reddy, who should act like the head of the Telangana family, is behaving like someone helpless. It’s shameful that he said the state is bankrupt. People are already opposing Congress. After the Chief Minister’s remarks, it’s all over for them – khel khatam, dukaan band (the game is over, the shop has closed),” said Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Accusing the Chief Minister of tarnishing the image of the state and its people, the Union Minister also accused him of lying since he had met the Prime Minister and other ministers several times in the past.

The BRS also lashed out at the Chief Minister for driving the state towards financial ruin while blaming the BRS for his own incompetence. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said KCR had taken loans to create wealth. He termed the Congress manifesto as the biggest fraud of the century. He said, “Revanth Reddy’s family wealth is growing, but Telangana’s income is shrinking. Rao called for Reddy’s resignation, saying, “If you can’t govern, resign. Stop blaming employees and citizens for your failure.”