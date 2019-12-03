Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that after the voting in the first phase of election concluded, it is clear that the people of Jharkhand have a feeling of trust towards BJP and the lotus symbol.

Addressing a campaign rally in the Khunti district, PM Modi said the people of Jharkhand have faith in BJP that it alone can ensure the state’s development.

Lauding his government in the state, Modi said BJP has broken the backbone of Naxalism in the state.

“Maoists’ backbone has been hit by the BJP in the last five years. Maoists have been restricted to limited areas,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Khunti, which is considered as a Maoist den.

“The first phase poll has indicated three things. First, faith in democracy has been strengthened. Second, Maoists have been restricted to limited areas and an environment of development has been created in the state and third is that people have reposed faith in BJP,” the PM said.

Targeting the opposition in the state, PM Modi said the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have “formed an alliance to exploit the natural resources of the state”, and added that “they are trying to create confusion and fear among people”.

“I hope you will expose the lie of Congress and JMM and chose the ‘double engine’ BJP government,” he said.

PM Modi further attacked the Congress and its allies for not revoking Article 370 and dragging the Ayodhya land dispute for a long time.

“When Lord Ram left home he was ‘Rajkumar’ (prince) and when he returned after 14 years he became ‘Maryada Purushottam’. It was tribal people who helped Ram,” said Modi.

He further said that the BJP government is giving special attention to tribal areas.

He said “It was Atal Bihar Vajpayee government which created separate Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh states for tribal people. It was Vajpayee government which created separate tribal affairs ministry. BJP has done lots of work in tribal areas which was neglected by the Congress and JMM and left them to fend for themselves”.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to vote in large numbers to “reveal the lies of Congress and JMM”.

The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.