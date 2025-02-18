BJP attacks Telangana govt over hour-waiver to employees during Ramzan

The Telangana BJP has attacked the Congress government for allowing Muslim government employees to leave an hour early during the upcoming month of Ramzan.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government led by N Chandrababu Naidu which also has BJP issued a similar circular allowing Muslim employees to leave office an hour earlier during Ramzan to end their fast. In fact, successive governments since the days of the unified state of Andhra Pradesh have granted the same to Muslim employees working in the government sector.

On 15 February, the Telangana government issued the customary government order permitting all Muslim government employees, teachers, those on contract, outsourcing, board, corporations and public sector employees to leave their office an hour before, during Ramzan, between 2 March and 30 March. A similar government order was also issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on 11 February, this year.

Interestingly, the BJP is a key partner in the coalition government led by N Chandrababu Naidu in AP.

However, T Raja Singh, the B JP MLA from Goshamahal attacked the Telangana government for following an appeasement policy towards the Muslims. Taking to social media platform, the firebrand MLA who often doubles up as a cow vigilante wrote, “Appeasement politics at its peak. Telangana government allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none.”

Raja Singh is also known for his hate speech and has over 100 cases registered against him.

The Congress, however, has tried to take credit for the GO which is routinely issued every year, even by the BRS and previous Congress governments in the past. Bhuvangiri Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said “This shows that the chief minister is sincere in his governance towards the people. In the past, during important festivals like Christmas, Dussehra, Sankranthi the chief minister had taken similar decisions keeping in mind the people.”