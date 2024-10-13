BJP appoints Shah, MP CM as central observers for Haryana legislative party polls

The BJP on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the election of Haryana BJP Legislative Party leader.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has also appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the Central Observers for the election of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Legislative Party Leader.

In Haryana, the BJP is set to form a third successive government in the state with 48 legislators in the 90-member Assembly.

The National Conference-Congress alliance has come to power in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly polls. The alliance won 48 seats with NC carrying the alliance to power on its shoulders as the Congress could win only six seats. Ninety assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly went to the polls in three-phased election.

The strength of the NC-Congress-CPI(M) pre-poll alliance has increased to 54 in the House of 90 seats after five of the seven independents and the lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik have also extended support to the NC. The NC has won 42 seats, Congress 6 and CPI(M) 1.