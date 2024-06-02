BJP and SKM lead in Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim Assembly Polls

In the initial counting trends for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly, the BJP is leading in 29 seats in Arunachal Pradesh while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has established a comfortable lead in the polls.

The BJP, which already secured 10 seats unopposed, has won seven additional seats and is leading in 29 seats.

The Congress lost its lead in Miao to the BJP, while the National People’s Party (NPP) leads in six seats, with eight seats under Others.

Votes for 133 candidates in 50 assembly seats are being counted at about 24 centres, with final results expected by noon.

The counting day for the assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim was advanced to Sunday, as the terms of the two assemblies end on June 2, necessitating the formation of a new House by that date.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has established a significant lead in the Sikkim Assembly polls. Vote counting is underway to decide the fate of 147 candidates contesting 32 Assembly constituencies. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has only managed to gain a lead in the Shyari constituency. The SKM, aiming for its second term, had ended the SDF’s 25-year rule in 2019 by teaming up with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sikkim has 32-member assembly while Arunachal {Pradesh has 60-member assembly. In Arunachal Pradesh, results will be declared today for just 50 seats, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu eyeing a third term. The ruling BJP has already won ten assembly seats unopposed. The BJP has put up candidates for all 60 seats of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress is contesting on 34 seats.