BJP and Congress workers celebrate in Lucknow for different reasons

For the first time, BJP and Congress workers on Friday celebrated in Lucknow for different reasons after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results.

BJP workers celebrated at the party office to mark the victory of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. On this occasion, sweets were distributed, and crackers were burst.

Party workers and leaders danced to the beat of drums and offered sweets to each other after Narendra Modi was elected leader of the NDA parliamentary party in New Delhi, paving the way for his third term as the PM.

Slogans were raised in the BJP office, chanting, “Once again, Modi government”.

On the other hand, Congress workers welcomed the state president of UP Congress, Ajay Rai, upon his arrival at the state party office on Friday afternoon.

Ajay Rai had contested the elections against Narendra Modi from Varanasi. Although he lost this election by more than 1.5 lakh votes, Congress workers believe Ajay Rai gave tough competition to Narendra Modi because, compared to earlier elections, the PM’s victory margin has reduced significantly.

Congress workers are celebrating vigorously due to the Varanasi factor and the BJP losing several seats in UP in the election.