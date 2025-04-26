BJP accuses Congress Govt in Himachal of destroying the education system

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of destroying the education system.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he alleged that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu -led government has closed over 2,000 schools in two years, despite protests from the education community.

“The government has increased the age limit for admission to Class 1 from 5 to 6 years, citing the National Education Policy (NEP), which has resulted in fewer admissions. Taking advantage of the situation the government has closed hundreds of schools mid-session,” he alleged.

The government is also canceling state-level and district-level tournaments, which is detrimental to the overall development of students, he claimed.

Thakur criticized the government’s policies, stating that they are anti-people and anti-education. He said that the government is not willing to listen to people’s concerns and is instead adopting a dictatorial approach.

Thakur demanded that the government should listen to people’s concerns and work towards resolving their issues.

He also demanded that the government should restore the closed schools and institutions and provide adequate facilities for education and sports.

he Sukhu government is setting a record for closing institutions and withdrawing public facilities.

Thakur said that the government’s policies are detrimental to the development of the state and its people.