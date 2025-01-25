BJP, AAP are two sides of the same coin: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday slammed Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party alleging a “collusion” between them.

Ramesh suggested a link between Anna Hazare’s movement and RSS while claiming that AAP is the “B Team” of BJP.

“BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin. There is no difference between them. We are fighting the elections against AAP and BJP. AAP is the B team of the BJP. There is a collusion between AAP and BJP…Who started the Anna Hazare moment? From where did they get inspiration from? RSS was behind this.” Ramesh said.

Ramesh further cleared that the INDIA alliance was formed for Lok Sabha elections and has no workings in Delhi Assembly polls. Ramesh lashed out at Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he became CM by lying.

“The Sheila Dikshit government worked for the development of Delhi. In the past ten years, we saw only ‘jumlas’ and announcements. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi by lying,” Ramesh said.

Further speaking with ANI on the occasion of National Voters Day, Ramesh alleged an “organised attack” on professionalism, independence and impartiality of the Election Commission of India in the past 10 years.

Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “this attack” on ECI.

“Unfortunately, An organised attack happened on the professional, independent, and impartial work practice of the Election Commission in past 10 years. And this attack is done by our Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Ramesh said.

Speaking about Congress’ challenge of ECI decisions, Ramesh raised concern over lack of transparency.

“Many decisions taken by EC have been challenged by Congress. The proceeding is going on Supreme Court but with regret I have to say a constitutional body has not been impartial in the last 10 years. There’s no transparency. They did not work with independence,” Ramesh said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.