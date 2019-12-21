With the whole of North India reeling under cold conditions, biting cold persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were engulfed in a thick blanket of fog, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was recorded at 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, respectively.

Among other places in Punjab, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded their respective low of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degree Celsius, up by two degrees above the season’s average.