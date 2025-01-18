Birla to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers’ meet

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in Patna on 20th January (Monday), the Lok Sabha Secretariat said here on Saturday.

During the conference, Birla will release the 8th edition of ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’. He will also inaugurate ‘Neva Seva Kendra’ in Bihar Legislature premises on 21st January.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers– Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Assembly Speaker , Nand Kishore Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Assembly ,Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, among other dignitaries will be present on the occasion, the statement said.

The valedictory Session will be addressed by Birla and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on 21st January (Tuesday), it said.

The theme of the two-day conference ,which is being organised in Bihar for the third time, is ‘75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values.’

The 85th AIPOC will be preceded by the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on 19th January in Patna.

During the conference, the delegates will deliberate on “Adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity”.

Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha,will inaugurate and address the conference.