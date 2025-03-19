Bill Gates meets PM Modi, discusses health, agriculture, AI

Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed advancements in the fields of health, agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI).

Modi said he has spoken about diverse issues, including tech, innovation, and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations with Gates. “As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations,” he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Gates said he had a great discussion with PM Modi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. “I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally—and globally,” he said in a post on X.

India AI Mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revolutionise agriculture, healthcare, education, and climate change initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on social media platform on Wednesday, said, “AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience – MoU soon between India AI Mission & @gatesfoundation.”

The India AI Mission focuses on developing AI applications in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, weather forecasting, and disaster management.

Eighteen applications have been identified in these domains to harness AI for societal benefits.

The initiative will address challenges such as climate change, learning disabilities, and agritech solutions, ensuring AI contributes to the well-being of millions.