Bike taxi service: Delhi Govt moves SC

The Kejriwal Government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s interim order putting on hold the Transport Department’s notification stopping plying bike taxi services by ride-sharing platforms in the national capital.

A vacation bench of Justice Aniruddha Bise and Justice Rajesh Bindal posted the matter for hearing on June 7 upon a mentioning by Delhi government lawyers Manish Vashisht and Jyoti Mendiratta, seeking an urgent listing.

The Kejriwal Government has approached the top court against the May 26 order of the Delhi High Court permitting the ride-sharing platforms to continue their commercial operations in the national capital and act as aggregators of non- transport two-wheelers plying in the city.

Delhi Government has said that in view of the interim order of the High Court, Uber and Rapido are continuing the use of non-transport vehicles including two-Wheelers for the purpose of aggregation. It has said that the ride pooling is impermissible under the Motor Vehicles Act read with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 without obtaining valid permits.

Delhi government has said that the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme, 2023 has already been prepared by it and the same is now pending approval of the competent authority. It has stated that the bike taxi service operators are required to get themselves registered and apply for permits after complying with the conditions and only then they can be allowed to continue their business operations.

Plying of the bike taxi services cannot, amongst other reasons, be permitted without complying with conditions like police verification, obligations of installing GPS devices, panic buttons to ensure road safety and safety of the passengers, the Delhi government has said.