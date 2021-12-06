Biju Janata Dal wants Paika Rebellion to be recognized as First ‘war of Independence’

The Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party members from Osiha on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal demanding declaration of the Paika Bidroha or the Paika Rebellion as the ‘First War of Independence’ of India instead of the 1857 conflict.

“The Paika Bidroha” also known as the Paika Rebellion took place in 1817, which was India‘s first organized armed rebellion against the British raj. This was the First War of Independence for India which was 40 years before the revolt of 1857,” the party memorandum said.

This battle, the memorandum said was fought under the leadership of Baxi Jagabandhu of Odisha.

The legend of the heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu as well as the valiant Paikas of Odisha continues to inspire the 4.5 crores Odias since the last two centuries.