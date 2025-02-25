Bijaynagar blackmailing case: Four sent to judicial custody

The Special (POCSO) Court sent four accused in the infamous Bijaynagar blackmailing and sexual exploitation case to judicial custody here on Tuesday.

The accused were brought from Bijaynagar by the police for producing before the court after expiry of the remand in the police custody. Tight security arrangements were made in the court premises in view of the hearing in this case. After the hearing the four were shifted to the jail.

Advertisement

During the hearing, one of the accused complained of “torture in custody” by the police, the court directed the Superintendent of Police to look into the allegations.

Advertisement

A total of 11 accused, including three minors, belonging to a particular community, have, so far, been arrested for allegedly luring six minor school girls of a different community by offering mobiles and subsequently exploiting and blackmailing them.

Meanwhile, protests march and bandh were organised by various people’s organisations in several towns, including, Bijaynagar, Masuda, Jaliya(II), Chapaneri and Ramgarh on Tuesday, demanding for speedy trial and stringent punishment to the culprits.