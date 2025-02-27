Bijaynagar blackmail case: POCSO court sends 4 to jail, one in police custody

A special POCSO court here has remanded one of the suspects in the infamous Bijaynagar blackmail and sexual exploitation case in police custody while sending four other accused to jail under judicial custody.

The five accused were on Thursday brought here from Bijaynagar for hearing in the case in tight security arrangements. The judge remanded Hakim Qureshi, a former councillor, into five days of police custody. The other four accused, including a cyber cafe owner, whose police remand was due to expire on Thursday, were sent to jail under judicial custody.

A total of 11 accused have so far been arrested in the case while one more suspect was nabbed last evening. While eight accused have been sent to jail under judicial custody, one was remanded in police custody on Thursday.

Three minor accused have already been lodged in the Juvenile Home.

The accused, belonging to a particular community, allegedly lured at least five minor schoolgirls of a different community with mobile phones before exploiting and blackmailing them.

Meanwhile, a protest march and bandh were organised by girls from various schools and organisations in several towns, including Bijaynagar, Agoda, Gulabpura (Bhilwara), and Ajmer, on Thursday demanding speedy trial and stringent punishment for the culprits.