Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns ahead of floor test

Ahead of a floor test to prove the majority of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance government led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar,

Bihar Speaker and Bharatiya Janta Party’s Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned on Wednesday.

Now, JD(U)’s Narendra Narayan Yadav, will chair the floor test. Sinha’s resignation came after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition.

Yadav’s name was recommended by Sinha who had earlier said the notice for the motion, received at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat was unclear and did not follow the rules and regulations.

Besides, Sinha had also said that casting allegations on the Chair would send out a negative message to the public.

As per the BJP leader and former Speaker, “The Chair is ‘Panch Parmeshwar’. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision,”.

MLAs from BJP protested outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of the floor test of Nitish Kumar-led government.

Ex-Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said, “We’ve come here for the Assembly Session.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residences of leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) reportedly in connection with the “land for jobs” scam.

The raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

The RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when the newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha.

