Even as JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was elected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Minister candidate on Sunday, it is learnt that the former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi might not be considered for his previous post.

In his place, BJP’s senior leader Tarkishore Prasad would be the new Deputy CM while Modi might be moved to Delhi for a post in the union cabinet, according to sources cited by NDTV on Sunday.

Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted: Heartiest congratulations to Tarkishore ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party.

तारकिशोरजी को भाजपा विधानमंडल का नेता सर्वसम्मति से चुने जाने पर कोटिशः बधाई ! — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020



The oath ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow.

Tarkishore Prasad, who is an MLA from Katihar, was elected BJP’s leader in the assembly.

“I have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability,” Prasad said while talking to news agency ANI. On being asked about his being the Deputy CM, Prasad said, “I can’t comment on it as of now.”

For the records, the Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar’s last cabinet, Modi was the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before the 2020 Assembly polls. He said that Tarkishore Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker,” he tweeted while congratulating Renu Devi, the MLA from Bettiah, on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party.

भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

“Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party,” he tweeted.

नोनिया समाज से आने वाली बेतिया से चौथी बार विधायक श्रीमति रेणु देवी के भाजपा विधान मण्डल दल के उप नेता सर्वसम्मति से चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई! — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the Mahagathbandhan could manage 110.

Even though JD(U) with 43 seats (down from 71) has given its worst performance since 2005 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always maintained that Nitish Kumar would retain the CM’s post.