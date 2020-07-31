The politics surrounding the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues persistently, with the Bihar Minister Maheshwar Hazari describes actress Rhea Chakroborty a venomous snake and a contract killer.

Asserting his doubts on the alleged suicide theory, the Minister said it seemed to be a “case of murder, and not suicide”.

He further accused Rhea of not only being a ‘supari’ (contract) killer but also of trapping Sushant by making him fall in love with her as Bollywood’s version of ‘vishkanya’.

Hazari said that Rhea was sent to Sushant under a conspiracy. “I don’t know how many people will die in the pursuit of fulfilling their ambitions. Such contract killers should be acted upon as soon as possible,” the Minister said.

He alleged that no investigation had been conducted by the Mumbai Police so far, adding that the Bihar government was considering a high-level inquiry into the death of Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Patna, had allegedly taken his life on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. His father K.K. Singh filed a case at the Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, accusing Rhea and others of conspiring and extorting money from Sushant.