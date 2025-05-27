Bihar govt demands 6 rail projects to ensure state’s all-round development

The Bihar government has demanded from the Railway Board to construct additional rail lines and bridges over river Ganga between Ara and Chapra besides introducing circular train service on the Buddhist Circuit Rail Corridor.

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has sent a letter to Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar for initiating six important railway projects in the state emphasizing the need for expanding the rail network.

Advertisement

In his letter, Meena stated that Bihar’s population density is 1,106 as per the 2011 census (1,388 in 2024) per person per sq km is 289.5 per cent beyond the average population density of the nation whereas the population density per lakh per railway track in the state is 5.31 km in comparison to the national average of 9.81 km.

Advertisement

Stating that a notable share of the state’s population travels to other regions for employment, education and healthcare creating further burden on rail infrastructure, Meena said the rail projects being demanded would bring the state to national standard.

The Railways should introduce a circular train service on Buddhist Circuit Rail Corridor which would greatly benefit travellers to and from Bodh Gaya and Rajgir. This service would also facilitate convenient commuting for residents of Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nawada and Nalanda districts.

Meena also demanded to develop a South Bihar Suburban Transport Network and North Bihar Suburban Transport Network by constructing additional rail lines and operating local trains like Mumbai to establish better connectivity to the state capital.

He also suggested developing Patna Regional Transport Network to ensure development of satellite towns around Patna. It will further the goal of instituting the five satellite towns-cum-multi modal hubs around Patna.

The Chief Secretary also demanded construction of a bridge between Ara and Chapra to enhance connectivity between Shahabad and Saran region, easing traffic between north and south Bihar.

He assured the board of extending all possible support for the implementation of rail projects sought for state’s all round development.

Keeping in mind the high volume of passengers on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Juntion-Buxar-Ara-Patna-Kiul section of the state, the Chief Secretary also asked for “early sanction” for construction of the third and fourth line to meet the growing demands.