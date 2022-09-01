Bihar governor accepts resignation of Kartikeya Singh

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted the resignation of Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh, who was moved from the Ministry of Law to be the Sugarcane Industry Minister of the state on Wednesday morning.

Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by a Danapur court.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accepted his resignation and sent it to Governor Phagu Chauhan, the CMO informed.

Notably, his resignation came hours after his portfolio was moved from the state’s law ministry to Sugarcane.

The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers.

After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.