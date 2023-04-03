Bihar DGP inspects violence-hit areas in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif

A team of top Bihar police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti on Sunday night reached Bihar Sharif and conducted an inspection of each and every violence-affected place.

DGP Bhatti went to the spot where the firing took place and later held a discussion with senior officials of the police department. Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra and other subordinate police officers were present in the meeting. Around 9:00 pm, Bhatti went out to see the violence-hit areas of Bihar Sharif while Patna Central IG Rakesh Rathi also accompanied him.

DGP Bhatti visited Gagan Diwan Masjid, the starting point of the violence along with Badi Dargah, Paharpur, Pukki Talab near Sogra School, Kargil Bus Stand, Baba Madiram Akhara, Palace, Banaulia (where there was firing on Saturday night) and Madina Masjid areas.

“The situation is under control. 13 companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) and 3 companies of paramilitary have been deployed in affected areas. The situation here is peaceful till now,” Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra told reporters.

The police officer further urged the citizens to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumours.

“14 people were injured and one of them has died. A total of 77 people have been arrested in connection to the incident till now. Strict action is being taken against the miscreants,” SP Mishra added.

Tension continues to prevail in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns after widespread violence were witnessed on Friday during the Ram Navami Shobha yatra.

This prompted local administration to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns.

Violence erupted in parts of Bihar again on Saturday evening. Firing took place reportedly in Paharpur and Kashi Takiya, injuring 3 people. Several police personnel were also injured during violence and stone pelting.

Following this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday and directed the administration and police authorities to be on the alert.

Bihar CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of a person who died after clashes broke out between two groups on Saturday evening in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the incidents are not “natural” and somebody might have done something “unnatural deliberately” to disturb the law and order.

Denying any law and order problem in the state, CM also remarked on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s cancellation of his visit to Sasaram following the clashes, stating that it is the BJP’s decision.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes.