The Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday gave clarification on his “aukaat” remarks against the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty by saying that he meant that as an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she had no right to criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar Director General of Police had been criticized on the social media for his remark which was seen as toxic and misogynist.

Yesterday, the DGP Bihar had said that Rhea Chakraborty “does not have the aukat (stature)” to comment on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The meaning of ‘Aukat’ in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn’t forget that she is named an accused in the FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI,” Pandey told news agency ANI today.

“If a political leader comments on Bihar CM (Chief Minister), then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally,” he added.

Supreme Court on Wednesday had ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government is competent to request CBI for probe into the sensational case.

The court further directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.