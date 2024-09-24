Bihar CM asks officials to expedite construction of Patna-Gaya-Dobhi highway

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inspected the construction of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane highway and directed officials to complete the work expeditiously.

Once completed, the highway will significantly reduce the travel time between Patna and Gaya, allowing commuters to cover the distance in just two hours.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister stopped near the Basuhar bridge in Punpun while en route to Jehanabad to personally review the progress of various projects.

He was accompanied by key officials, including Minister-in-Charge Ashok Chaudhary, Principal Secretary of Road Construction Pratyaya Amrit, and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar.

Ghulam Qadir, Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), noted the Chief Minister’s directives. “The Chief Minister has instructed us to open one lane of the railway overbridge by September 30, while the entire project will be fully operational by the end of December,” Qadir said.

The completion of the four-lane highway is expected to greatly improve connectivity, boosting regional travel efficiency and development between Patna and Gaya.

The Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane highway project, which started in 2010, has seen significant delays but is now nearing completion. This critical road stretches from Patna and connects to the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Dobhi, passing through Jehanabad and Gaya. The road spans 39 km in Patna district, 44 km in Jehanabad district, and 44.22 km in Gaya district.

Initially estimated to cost over Rs 1,600 crore, the project’s expense has now reached more than Rs 5,000 crore due to delays caused by multiple factors, including the departure of construction agencies mid-project and difficulties in land acquisition.

Despite these setbacks, more than 90 per cent of the work has now been completed while the remaining work is expected to be completed by December.

The construction gained momentum after the Patna High Court began monitoring its progress.

The ambitious highway will provide major relief from traffic congestion, especially by connecting to the Patna bypass. Additionally, it will significantly ease the journey for pilgrims visiting Gaya, a key religious destination.