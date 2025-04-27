Bihar BJP slams Congress for poor condition of Dalits

In its attempt to woo the Dalit community ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the state BJP organised a ‘Dalit Mahapanchayat’ in Patna on Sunday.

The Bihar BJP leaders blamed the Congress Party for the present condition of the Dalit community and alleged that the grand old party always opposed reservation for the downtrodden class, which was the only way to uplift a major section of the society.

They also said that the Congress party always insulted Dr BR Ambedkar and termed the concern being shown by the current Congress leaders as a sham.

BJP State President Dr Dilip Jaiswal said that the Congress party ruled this country for 65 years, but never cared for the poor. It did not try to take the poor forward.

He said, “The Congress party always misled the country. It is recorded in the pages of history that Baba Saheb, who played a leading role in the making of the Constitution, was never respected by the Congress. If anyone can give respect to the poor, backward, and Dalits, it is the NDA government.”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the NDA government is determined to uplift the Dalit society by following the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar. He also said that the Congress Party always opposed reservations for Dalits, the poor, and the backward classes.

He highlighted various schemes of the central and state governments for the welfare of Dalits and said that people are getting direct benefits from these schemes.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Constitution given by Baba Saheb gave equality, freedom, and brotherhood. He said that Baba Saheb used to say that there is a difference between the words and actions of Congress leaders.