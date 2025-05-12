Bihar bids emotional farewell to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz

Bihar paid a heartfelt tribute on Monday to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who laid down his life in cross-border firing along the Pakistan border.

His mortal remains arrived in Patna with full ceremonial respect and were later transported to his native place Narayanpur village in Saran district. There, he was laid to rest with full state honours, as mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the fallen hero.

Earlier, a state-level ceremony was organised at Patna airport to honour the sacrifice of Imtiaz, who was martyred during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Kashmir. He was given a Guard of Honour.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of Shaheed Mohammad Imtiaz and paid a heartfelt tribute.

He said, “The country and Bihar are proud of his sacrifice and martyrdom. It is because of such brave soldiers that we are all safe today. The country will always remember his sacrifice.”

State ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Naveen, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, RJD’s MP Sanjay Yadav and Imtiaz’s son Mohammad Imran were also present on the occasion.

Dilip Jaiswal said, “The country has lost a brave son. Our country will never forget his sacrifice. The whole country stands by his family. We pay tribute to him. Every conspiracy of Pakistan will be foiled.”

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a heartfelt tribute to Imtiaz.

In a message posted on social media platform X, he said, “I am deeply saddened by this incident. The country will always remember his martyrdom. Deep condolences to the family of the brave son.”

Recognising Imtiaz’s supreme sacrifice, Nitish Kumar announced that his family will receive an estimated honorarium from the state government and his last rites will be performed with police honours by the state government.