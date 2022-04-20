Bihar: Bhagalpur MP accused of corruption

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s zero tolerance for corruption policy suffered a jolt when an engineer of a rural development department in Bhagalpur levelled a serious corruption charge against MP Ajay Mandal.

Ramashis Prasad, the engineer of rural development department, accused MP Ajay Mandal of dmanding 5 per cent commission in every road construction contract. The MP has threatened him of dire consequences, if the demand is not met, he added in presence of MLA Gopal Mandal.

“I was in the office when MP Mandal called up. When I received the call, he inquired about a road. As his voice was breaking, I asked him to repeat the name of the road which infuriated him and he started abusing me,” Prasad said.

“If I get killed or any untoward incident happens with me in future, Ajay Mandal would be responsible for it. The way he has threatened me, it would not be safe for me to stay here. Hence, I am sending my resignation to the secretary of the department,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mandal dismissed the allegations a “completely baseless”.

“As a public representative of Bhagalpur, it is my duty to observe the works done or under construction works. Hence, I had inquired the same which is my right. He has levelled allegations on me to malign my political and social image,” Mandal said.