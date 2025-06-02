Bihar assembly polls likely to be held in 2-3 phases

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up to hold assembly elections in Bihar before the term of the current assembly ends on 22 November, the state elections are expected to be conducted in two to three phases in October and November.

However, sources said while finalising the dates, the election commission would consider important festivals like Chhatth and Diwali, which will be celebrated in October.

Advertisement

Intensifying its preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission has trained a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). They will soon go door-to-door to verify the voter list. A campaign will be launched on Tuesday to update the voter list in Bihar, so that the names of people above 18 years of age can be added to the voter list.

Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Bihar later this month. He is expected to interact with national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns to further strengthen the electoral process.

Earlier in May, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi had come here on a five-day visit. During the visit, he inspected the first level checking (FLC) centres of EVM/VVPAT.

During the meeting with senior administrative officials, Joshi had asserted the need to increase the voting percentage. He gave instructions to make necessary arrangements to conduct the election in a fair and timely manner. He had also asked the administration to ensure active participation of all political parties.

In the year 2020, the assembly elections were held in three phases between 28 October and 7 November. In the first phase on 28 October, voting was held in 71 constituencies. Voting was held in 94 constituencies in the second phase on 3 November, while the remaining 78 seats went to polls on 7 November in the third phase. The results of the assembly elections were declared on 10 November.